Havertz Is A Special Player -Cascarino

Former Chelsea striker Tony Cascarino has heaped praises on the rapid growth of Germany midfielder, Kai Havertz at the ongoing Euro 2020.

Havertz, who scored the winning goal that saw Chelsea defeat Man City 1-0 to lift the UEFA Champions League trophy, has been impressive at the tournament.

He grabbed a goal and created two assists in Germany’s 4-2 win over Portugal at the weekend.

Speaking on TalkSport, the former Blue hailed our Champions League winner for his impact on Joachim Low’s side.

Read Also: Euro 2020: England Not Afraid Of France, Germany, Portugal -Sterling

“Havertz is a special player. He is growing in stature all the time. He did it at the end of the season for Chelsea.

“Playing the game yesterday, he’s infectious in the way he plays. He’s a lot quicker than people give him credit for. When he gets going, he can move.”

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time Deposit Bonus Now — www.Sportybet.Com Copyright © 2021…