How My Buttocks Helped Me To Succeed In Premier League 

Cote d’Ivoire and Manchester City legend Yaya Toure has revealed how he had to rely on his backside to improve his performance following his early struggles in the Premier League.

Toure joined City from Barcelona in 2010 and went on to win the Premier League, FA Cup and League Cup.

The 2015 AFCON however confessed he struggled in the early part of his Premier League career due to the intensity of the English topflight.

Following his struggles, Toure disclosed City’s physio then came up with the idea of him using his backside to wade off challenges in order to shield the ball which eventually turned out good.

“In those early games I had for City, I had a little bit of a problem – I would take the ball from the defender with my back to the centre circle, and then BAM! The opposition would come from behind and he would dispossess me,” he told The Athletic.

“This kept happening in those first…