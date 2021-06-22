It’s Impossible To See Messi Leave Barcelona -Eto’O

Barcelona hero Samuel Eto’o has insisted that Lionel Messi will continue to remain with the club.

Recall that Eto’o and Messi played alongside one another when the Argentine’s career was still on the up, and the elder of the two has nothing but praise for his character.

Speaking with Super Deportivo Radio, the former Cameroonian striker described Messi as a ‘god’ that’s ready to score more goals for the team.

Read Also: Euro 2020: Havertz Is A Special Player -Cascarino

“Messi is Barcelona. I don’t see him playing in another shirt. I told Messi once that the goals he’d score would make him unique.

“He’s a god. He always listened to me, said nothing and put my advice into practice. So often I want to climb into the TV and celebrate his goals with him because of how beautiful they are.”

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time Deposit Bonus Now — www.Sportybet.Com Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The…