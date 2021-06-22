I’ve No Rift With Benzema -Giroud

France forward, Olivier Giroud has denied reports circulating in social media that he has a rift with fellow teammate, Karim Benzema.

Both players in the past had exchanged barbs during Benzema’s exile from the Les Bleus squad.

However, in an interview with Le Figaro, Giroud stated that he has a good relationship with Benzema.

There is no reason to hit it with Karim.

“The statements he had about me made me smile and laugh more than anything else. I took it with a lot of hindsight back then and even more so today. Once again, you have to know how to forgive and not hold a grudge.

“My faith allows me to be at peace. If we win the Euro, we will both celebrate it on a karting circuit, it will make a great photo.”

