Kane Needs England Fans’ Support , Will Score Vs Czech Rep. –Heskey

Former England striker, Emile Heskey, has publicly backed England Captain, Harry Kane, ahead of tonight’s Euro 2020 Group D clash against Czech Republic at the Wembley Stadium, and has urged England fans to do the same, after the Three Lions’ talisman has found himself under pressure following lackluster performances in England’s opening games.

In an exclusive interview with Bookmakers.co.uk, Heskey reminded the nation that Harry Kane has single-handedly come to the rescue of his country on more than one occasion and it’s time for his teammates and country to stick with him at this testing moment.

“When you talk about Harry Kane, he is our go-to man to get goals, and he’s really saved us over the years,” he said. “So, there’s times when people need you as well, so I think we need to gather around him and really support him and really try and push him to get back to where we believe he should be.”

Heskey went on to say that Kane and the England team are in…