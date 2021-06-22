My Plan With Home-Based Super Eagles Against Mexico

Nigeria national team manager Gernot Rohr has revealed that players from domestic league – the NPFL, were chosen to execute the international friendly game against Mexico in the United States of America because the Super Eagles A team players were on break ahead of their pre season preparations

The home-based Eagles friendly game with Mexico is billed to hold at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, on July 4. And Rohr is determined to achieve some goals with the opportunity.

“The match against Mexico is for home based players because our main Super Eagles players are not free to come, they are in their clubs for pre season ahead of a new season,” Rohr told Completesports.com.

“This is a team from Nigeria, the best local players, some of them are already in our A team. The goalkeeper from Enyimba and a winger, plus Ezenwa who is experienced hand have been capped previously

“This is a team for CHAN, it is a good preparation for them. It will be difficult to get a result…