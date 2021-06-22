OFFICIAL: Dennis Joins Troost-Ekong, Success At Watford

Emmanuel Dennis is now teammates with William Troost-Ekong and Isaac Success

after Watford reached an agreement with Club Brugge over the transfer of the Nigerian forward.

Watford made the announcement in a statement released on their official website.

The newly promoted club stated they are finalising personal terms with the 23-year-old.

Dennis joined Club Brugge in 2017 and spent the latter part of the 2020-21 season on loan at Cologne.

A Watford statement read: “An agreement with Club Brugge has been reached for the transfer of exciting young forward Emmanuel Dennis, Watford FC is delighted to confirm.

“A scorer of 27 goals in just over 90 club appearances for Brugge, he has featured in both the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League.

“The Hornets are currently finalising personal terms with the pacey striker – capped twice by Nigeria so far – who began his professional career with some experience as a teenager in the Ukrainian Premier League with Zorya…