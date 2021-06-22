Our Athletes Have Given Us Renewed Hopes Of Podium Appearances

Youth and Sports Development Minister Sunday Dare is thrilled to bits with the quality of performances at the four-day Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) 2020 Olympic Trials and Invitational Relays which ended Sunday at the Sports Ground of Yaba College of Technology, Yaba, Lagos.

Dare who witnessed three of the four days of action says the quality of the performances has given Nigerians hope of podium appearances in Tokyo at the delayed 2020 Olympic Games which starts 30 days from today.

“I am glad that all our athletes heeded the clarion call to take part in this Championship. Your performances are not only impressive, but has set the standard and the tone of what to expect at the Olympics,” said Dare in his address to the athletes at the end of the competition.

“With what we have seen at this trials, we now have a clearer picture and renewed confidence that our athletes will perform well in our areas of core competitive advantage at the Games.

