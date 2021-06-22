Unuanel Reveals What Rohr Must Do To Make Super Eagles Attain France, Germany Level

Former Kwara United coach, Samson Unuanel has urged Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr to raise the standard of play of the senior national team to a level where it can compete against the rest of the world.

Unuanel made this known on the backdrop of the game between Germany and France at the ongoing Euro 2020, where the French team won by a narrow 1-0 margin on Tuesday.

Recall that the three-time Africa Cup of Nation champions struggled to impress in their last international friendly games against the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon. The Super Eagles lost the first match 1-0 before holding their Cameroonian counterpart to a goalless draw in the reverse fixture.

The games were meant to prepare the team ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Liberia in September. Nigeria is also expected to face Mexico in a friendly game on July 3 in Los Angeles, USA.

Speaking with Completesports.com, Unuanel stated that the Super Eagles are yet to reach the same level as France and Germany.