49 Players Invited As Preparations Begin In USA

Head Coach of D’Tigers, Mike Brown has officially commenced preparation for the 2020 Olympic Games with the invitation of 49 players as camp opens in California, USA.

Top on the list are NBA stars Monte Morris (Denver Nuggets), Miye Oni (Utah Jazz), OG Anunoby (Toronto Raptors), Kz Okpala ( Miami Heat), Festus Ezeli, Precious Achiuwa (Miami Heat), Udoka Azubuike (Utah Jazz), Jahlil Okafor (Detroit Pistons) hoping to make their debut.

Josh Okogie (Minnesota Timberwolves) will join other NBA players who include Gabe Vincent (Miami Heat), Al-farouq Aminu (Chicago Bulls), Jordan Nwora (Milwaukee Bucks), Chimezie Metu (Sacramento Kings) alongside Ike Diogu (Bameso, Dominican Republic), who will be making their return to the team after their 2019 FIBA World Cup exploit which saw Nigeria become the first African team to qualify for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics

The European legion comprises Obi Emegano (Fuenlabrada, Spain), Ike Iroegbu (Elan Chalon, France), Michael Oguine (BC…