Brentford EPL New Comers Set To Sign Eagles Midfielder Onyeka

Newly promoted Brentford are looking to complete the signing of Super Eagles midfielder midfielder Frank Onyeka from sister club FC Midtylland.

According to westlondonsport.com, Brentford are currently discussing the with the 23-year-old Nigerian, who impressed for Midtjylland both in the league and the Champions League last season.

A deal between the clubs is a formality to conclude as both are owned by Matthew Benham. Personal terms with the player are being finalised.

Brentford are looking to significantly bolster their squad following promotion to the Premier League.

Onyeka scored four goals, had four assists in 41 appearances in all competitions for Midtjylland.

He received his first call-up to the Eagles on 22 September 2020 for the friendly matches against Algeria and Tunisia in Austria on 5 and 9 October 2020, respectively.

He went on to make his debut with the Eagles in…