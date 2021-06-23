Bring On Germany, Portugal, France -Sterling

England forward, Raheem Sterling says the team is battle-ready to face Portugal, Germany, or France in the round of 16 of Euro 2020.

The Three Lions secured qualification to the knockout stages of the competition after defeating the Czech 1-0 on Tuesday in the final Group match.

England will face the runners-up from Group F in the last 16, likely to be France, Germany, or Portugal, and Sterling remains positive.

Sterling in an interview with ITV, stated that they are not afraid to face any of the three teams in the next round.

“At some point, you are going to have to face the best teams, that’s the whole point of being in the tournament, which is to challenge yourself,” he told ITV.

“Our objective from the beginning was to win the group. It’s tournament football and things are going to be difficult at times but we need to keep doing what we’re doing as a team which is being solid and…