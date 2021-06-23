Dele-Bashiru Returns To Watford Training After Lengthy Injury Layoff

Watford midfielder Tom Dele-Bashiru has returned to training after eight months on the sidelines due to the injury, reports Completesports.com.

Dele-Bashiru copped the injury in Watford’s 1-0 defeat to Reading at the Madejski Stadium on October 3, 2020.

The encounter was the Nigeria international first start for the Hornets since his move from Manchester City in 2019.



The 21-year-old returned to the club to continue his rehabilitation, having been at Manchester since he had surgery but could not play a part before the end of the 2020-21 campaign.

The Hornets have now confirmed he is back: “A number of Hornets including Tom Dele-Bashiru have returned to the training ground for some extra work ahead of pre-season!”

Dele-Bashiru teamed up with the Vicarage Road outfit during the summer transfer window of 2019 from Premier League side, Manchester City where he started his career.

He did not make any Premier League…