Ebuehi Set To Join Serie A Club Venezia On Loan

Nigeria defender Tyronne Ebuehi is set to join Serie A newcomers Venezia on loan from Portuguese club Benfica, Competesports.com reports.

According to Sky Sport, the parties have reached a total agreement and the player will on Tuesday (today) undergo medical examinations before signing the contract.

Venezia have the option to make the move permanent at the end of the season.

Ebuehi spent last season on loan at Dutch club FC Twente and scored once in 33 league appearances.

Twente failed to take up the option to sign the versatile defender on permanent deal as tbey deemed the €2m fee demanded by Benfica too high.

The 25-year-old linked up with Benfica from Dutch outfit ADO Den Haag in 2018 on a five-year contract.

The Nigeria international however missed the entire campaign due to injury.

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time Deposit Bonus Now — www.Sportybet.Com Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information…