Eguavoen Reacts To Criticism Over Home-based Players Selection For Mexico Friendly

Former Nigeria international and current NFF technical director Austin Eguavoen has reacted to criticism making the rounds over the exclusion of certain players from the 25-man home-based squad for next month’s friendly against Mexico.

Following the unveiling of the names of the 25 home-based players shortlisted for the friendly in the United States, the inclusion and omission of certain players was questioned in different quarters.

But Eguavoen, who will be in charge of the home-based Eagles for the friendly, explained the criteria for the selection of players for the game.

“It was a bit difficult (assembling the team),” he told Super Eagles media. “Information came a bit late even at that it’s our country. I’ve been to few league games, the NPFL, NNL and even the NNLO, we penciled down whole lot of players and I also had to rely on information from coaches that I know in the league.

“It wasn’t that easy because I have seen a lot of criticism in the pages of…