Home-based Eagles Commence Preparation For Mexico Friendly Wednesday

The home-based Super Eagles kick off preparation for the friendly game against Mexico today Wednesday.

The high profile friendly will hold on July 4th in the United States of America.

According to the Super Eagles media officer Babafemi Raji, the home-based Eagles will commence training on Wednesday morning at the Goal Project, Package B in Abuja.

He disclosed that there will be two training sessions on Wednesday with the first starting 9am and the second 4:30pm.



The players already in camp are goalkeepers: Ikechukwu Ezenwa (Heartland FC); Shaibu Suleman(PKE FC Lagos); Nwabali Stanley Bobo(Lobi Stars).

The defenders are: Olisa Ndah (Akwa United);

Tope Olusesi (Rangers International); Ifeanyi Anaemena (Rivers United); Christopher Nwaeze (Kwara United); Enyinnaya Kazie (Rivers United); Mohammed Zirkiflu (Plateau United);

Tebo Franklin Degaulle (Nasarawa United); Lawal Oriyomi Murtala (Kwara United).

The midfielders are Anthony Shimaga (Rangers International); Seth Mayi…