I’ll Give Good Account Of Myself Against Mexico -Nwaeze

Kwara United’s Chris Nwaeze has promised to give a good account of himself when the Super Eagles face Mexico in an international friendly game.

Nwaeze was among the 25 Ho,e Based players invited by Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr for the game against Mexico on July 3 in USA.

Reacting to his invitation, Nwaeze in a chat with the club’s media team, stated that he’s ready to give his best.

“I am happy with this latest development about my career and that of my other teammates who also made the list and I want to promise that we will give good account of ourselves in the national team,” Chris Nwaeze told Kwara United Media.

