It’s Champions League Football Or Nothing -Calvert-Lewin Warns Everton

Everton striker, Dominic Calvert-Lewin has issued a strong warning to the club on the need to qualify for the Champions League if he’s to remain with them.

The England international stated this in an interview with L’Equipe, where he said that he would love to play in the Champions League and win trophies as well.

“I am happy at Everton.

“I worked hard to become number nine at this club and score goals like I did recently. Personally, I have the ambition to one day play in the Champions League and win titles.

“But for now, I’m happy at Everton.”

With Everton uncertain to meet his demand, there are concern that Calvert-Lewin may leave the club if the right offer comes his way.

