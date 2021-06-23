Mikel Parleys With Africa’s Richest Man, Dangote

Former Super Eagles captain, Mikel Obi has revealed his readiness to work with Nigerian billionaire and business magnate, Aliko Dangote in the future.

Mikel made this known when he was hosted by Africa’s richest man on Tuesday.

Recall that the former Chelsea star was recently named as Youth Ambassador by the federal government and immediately confessed his love to work with him in a bid to promote the Nigerian dreams.

“Exceptional gratitude to Alhaji Aliko Dangote GCON! it was a remarkable outreach and a unique honour that you hosted my team and I,” Mikel wrote on Instagram.

“We had the opportunity to share our joint commitment to bettering lives and supporting dreams of the Nigerian Youth through sports. Nagode Alhaji.”

Few days, Obi paid a courtesy visit to Bello in Abuja during which he lauded the achievements of the governor.

Obi said he was hopeful that Bello and himself could work together as a team to achieve success.

