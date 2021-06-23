Portugal Seeks To Maintain Impressive Euro Group Stage Feat

Reigning European champions Portugal must secure a positive result when they face already qualified France in Group F, if they hope to progress into the round of 16 and also maintain an impressive feat in their European Championship history

After a brilliant start to the tournament, following a 3-0 win against Hungary, the Portuguese lost 4-2 to Germany in their second group game.

As was the case in 2016, they now find themselves fighting to make one of the top two spots before the final matchday in the group of death.

If there is one thing that should serve as motivation for Portugal, it is the fact that they have never crashed out in the group stage of the Euros.

They have managed to get out of the preliminary rounds during their previous seven appearances at the European Championships.

For that not to happen, they must bring their A game when they take on France who would want to avenge the 2016 final defeat.

