Prove Your Worth In Mexico Friendly -Rohr Charges Home-Based Players

Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr has urged the Home-based players to utilize the opportunity of representing the senior national team against Mexico in the forthcoming international friendly game slated for July 3, Completesports.com report.

Rohr stated this during a visit to the team’s camp in Abuja on Wednesday, where the players are preparing for the game that will be played inside the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in the US.

The German tactician reiterated the need for the players to play collective football devoid of individual skills in order to make an appreciable impact.

“I am happy to see your good training section. I see that you are already fit, physically based on your training section. You have the privilege to go to the United States to have a wonderful game against Mexico. So I am here to see you and to help you with my other staff.

“We are together and the technical director, Austine Eguaveon is working with me. We are family all together. What we want to see is…