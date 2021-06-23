Saka Voted MOTM In England’s Win Vs Czech Republic 

Bukayo Saka was voted Man of the Match after his impressive display helped England edge Czech Republic 1-0 to top win Group D.

Saka made his first appearance in a major tournament as he replaced Phil Foden in the starting XI.

He was in irrepressible form right from the off, and played a crucial role in the opening goal as he picked the ball up in his own half, beat two men and then raced forward before moving the ball forward.

Also Read: Toure: How My Buttocks Helped Me To Succeed In Premier League

The move eventually ended with Jack Grealish supplying a fine deep cross from the left, where the ball flew inches over Saka’s head only to be converted by Raheem Sterling.

In the first half alone, Saka completed more take-ons than any other England player, completed four of his five dribbles and had the joint-most touches in the Czech box.

However, the second half was a far quieter affair, although Saka always looked a threat until he was replaced with seven minutes…