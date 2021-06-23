Spain Spank Slovakia 5-0 To Seal Round Of 16 Spot As Sweden Edge Poland

Spain have qualified for the round of 16 of Euro 2020 after spanking Slovakia 5-0 at the Estadio de La Cartuja on Wednesday.

Goals from Aymeric Laporte, Pablo Sarabia, Ferran Torres, Juraj Kucka and an own goal from Slovakia’s Martin Dubravka ensure LA Rojas sealed the maximum point.

Spain will now face Croatia in their last-16 clash in Copenhagen next Monday.

In the other game, Sweden got the better of Poland in a five-goal thriller, scoring the winner deep into added time.

Emil Forsberg’s brace was cancelled out by two goals from Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski, before Viktor Claesson fired in the winner to break Polish hearts.

