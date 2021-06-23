Ubong Ekpai Joins Slavia Prague On Three-Year Contract

Nigeria midfielder Ubong Moses Ekpai has joined Czech Republic champions Slavia Prague on a three-year contract, reports Completesports.com.

Ekpai linked up with the Red and White as a free agent following the end of his contract with another Czech Club Viktoria Plzen.

“Slavia won the league, so I expect a difficult season ahead of us. We will have to fight a lot to achieve everything we want again,” the former Akwa United star told the club website.

“My dream with Slavia is to defend the title, the cup, to win all the trophies here! I look forward to working with the implementation team.



“Coach Trpišovský is like my father, I have already played under him in Liberec, he knows me well and we both know what to expect from the other.”

Slavia Prague’s sporting director, Jiří Bílek is delighted with the 25-year-old’s arrival at the club.

“We believe that Ubong will…