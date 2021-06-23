Vandrezzer FC Offer Support For Proposed African Super League

The promoters of Africa’s 29th most followed football club Vandrezzer FC (VFC) are elated by the proposed African Super League, following the announcement by CAF President, Patrice Motsepe on Sunday.

“We are assessing and in preliminary discussions to start an inclusive and broadly supported and beneficial CAF African Super League,” he said in a statement. The African Super League, an idea first suggested by FIFA president Gianni Infantino in 2019, would be welcome development as it is needed to improve the game on the continent and make it financially viable.

Motsepe said CAF, which is African football’s controlling body, must consider new competitions to generate additional income for itself and its member associations and contribute to African football becoming globally competitive and self-sustaining.

While fielding questions in London, VFC club founder, Joe Udofia, described the idea as an exciting one that would certainly uplift the level of African football. “It…