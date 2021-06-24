Buhari Gets Dare’s Thumbs-Up For Allocating Houses To ’94 Eagles

Minister of Youth and Sports Development Mr Sunday Dare has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for making good the promise made by the country to the players by allocating houses to the victorious 1994 Super Eagles after successive governments failed to do so.

“This is the hallmark of a great leader. A sports-loving President for that matter.

“I want to most sincerely thank President Muhammadu Buhari for his quick response to the memo raised by Minister of Works and Housing Babatunde Raji Fashola, SAN. This matter had lingered for too long, but thanks to the President for making this long standing promise a reality,” Dare said.

“This is not only heart warming, but timely and commendable.This is another confirmation that the President loves sports and would always reward our sports men and women who make this country proud. We are so delighted that the labour of our heroes has not gone in vain.”

