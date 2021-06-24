Domenech Tips Italy Favourite To Win Euro 2020

Former France coach, Raymond Domenech has tipped Italy to win this year’s Euro 2020 after their impressive group games performance.

The Azzurri defeated Wales, Switzerland, and Turkey to top group A with 9 points without conceding a goal. They will face Austria in the round of 16 on Saturday.

However, Domenech in an interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport stated that the Italians have the potentials to win the trophy.

“Italy are now one of the clear candidates to win Euro 2020,” Domenech told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

“They seem to me the only national team that confirms its status game by game, whereas the others are raising doubts. Italy manage to maintain personality and conviction.”

“I admire the collective spirit of the side, the pace with which they attack, the determination to win the ball back immediately and counter, never allowing their opponents a moment of peace.

