Emmanuel Dennis Agrees Personal Terms With Watford

Emmanuel Dennis has signed a five-year contract with Premier League outfit Watford Football Club, Completesports.com reports.

A deal was agreed with Club Brugge on Monday for the transfer of the exciting forward, and personal terms have now been finalised with the player.



Dennis, who has been capped twice by Nigeria so far, scored 27 goals in just over 90 club appearances for Brugge and has featured in both the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League.

The new signing will join up with Xisco Muñoz’s squad shortly when the team’s pre-season gets underway.

He is now the fourth Nigerian at the club with William Troost-Ekong, Isaac Success and Tom-Dele Bashiru already part of the squad at Vicarage Road.

