Joachim Low warned England that the Germany team they will face in the round of 16 next Tuesday will be a different proposition to the team that sneaked through Group F after drawing 2-2 with Hungary in Budapest. The three-time European champions needed to avoid defeat to qualify, but found themselves going behind to Adam Szalai’s stooping header […]

