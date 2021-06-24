Inside GOtv Nigeria’s Multi-million Naira Facility

Mojisola Ogunsanya Memorial Boxing Gym

Sitting on an expansive compound in Oko-Oba in Ifako-Ijaiye Local Government Area of Lagos State is Nigeria’s most modern boxing facility, the Mojisola Ogunsanya Memorial Boxing Gym (MOMBG).

MOMBG, conceived as Nigeria’s factory of elite-level boxers, is the latest installment of GOtv Nigeria’s intervention to take Nigerian boxing to new heights. The intervention, launched in 2014 with the first edition of GOtv Boxing Night, has sparked a revival of a sport that was gasping. With the injection of millions of naira, on a sustained basis, boxing has risen from the canvas, creating new superstars and reclaiming enormous fans’ interest. GOtv Boxing Night has grown to become Africa’s premier boxing show, with the sponsor’s further intervention birthing GOtv Boxing NextGen Search, a scheme to unearth and polish boxing gems.

The facility is named after Mrs. Mojisola Ogunsanya, the late wife of Chief Adewunmi Ogunsanya (SAN), Chairman…