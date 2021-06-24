Mexico Friendly Challenge For Home-based Eagles 

Assistant coach of the home-based Eagles Paul Aigbogun has described next month’s friendly against Mexico as a challenge for the home-based Eagles.

The home-based Eagles are currently in Abuja preparing for the game against Mexico which comes up on July 4th in Low Angeles, USA.

And ahead of the game, Aigbogun admits the Mexicans would be tough.

“Talking about Mexico they are not an easy team,” he told Super Eagles media. “But it’s a challenge for the players, it’s a challenge for everybody that’s here.

“I think it’s for them to go out and feel confidence for themselves which is what we are trying to put in them and for them to take the opportunity ahead of them to do the nation proud.”

Aigbogun praised the players for being a good shape for the game, while urging them to make good use of the opportunity.

He added:”One important thing is that they’ve all come in very good…