Midtjylland Chief Graversen Backs Brentford- Bound Onyeka To Shine In Premier League

FC Midtjylland sporting director Svend Graversen expects Frank Onyeka to make instant impact in the English Premier League, reports Completesports.com.

The midfielder is due for medical check-up on Thursday (today) ahead of a possible move to the Premier League newcomers.

The 23-year-old has been one of the top performers for the Danish Superliga outfit since arriving from Nigeria Nationwide League club FC Ebedei in 2016.

Over the past four seasons, Onyeka has played 123 matches for FC Midtjylland and scored 17 goals.

” It’s there. There is also something in the fact that he has the interest of a lot of clubs. Our evaluation of Frank is that he is ready for one of the big leagues,” Graversen told tipsbladet.dk.

” There one has to assess that the Premier League is perhaps the biggest, so he is ready for that. Then we must find the right solution, and he must not least think it is the…