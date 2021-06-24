National Principal’s Cup Ighalo Relishes Ambassador Appointment

Former Super Eagles forward, Odion ighalo, has expressed his delight at the opportunity to help in resuscitating youth sports in Nigeria through the National Principal’s Cup, Completesports.com reports.

Nigerian Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, hosted Ighalo in his Abuja office at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium on Tuesday, and officially appointed the Al Shabab striker as one of the Ambassdors of the National Principal’s Cup.

Ighalo thus joins Daniel Amokachi, Mary Onyali, Joseph Dosu and Tajudeen Disu as the Faces of the newlook National Principal’s Cup. The ambassadors are expected to inspire the bigger positive transformations being planned for the biggest Nigerian secondary schools sports showpiece.

“Special thanks and appreciation to the Hon. Minister of Youth and Sports for this recognition and Honour for seeing me worthy to be the Face (Ambassador) of the National Principals Cup,” Ighalo wrote on his Instagram page on Wednesday….