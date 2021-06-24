Quit Tobacco Today To Be A Winner

The saying goes that “quitters never win,” but in the case of tobacco, quitters are the real winners. However, without adequate support to keep you motivated, quitting can be incredibly challenging for people.

In Nigeria, there are 5.2 million tobacco users aged 15+. 4.9M of these people are male and 300k are female. No matter what your age or gender, it’s not too late to stop using tobacco.

When the news came out that smokers were more likely to develop severe disease with COVID-19 compared to non-smokers, it triggered millions of smokers to want to quit tobacco.

“Smokers face a 50% higher risk of serious illness and death from COVID-19 than the general population, so quitting smoking is the best thing smokers can do to reduce their risk from coronavirus, as well as the risk of cancer, heart disease and respiratory diseases,” said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General. “We urgently call on all countries to join hands in this WHO campaign and create a…