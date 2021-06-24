Ronaldo Seven Record So Far At Ongoing European Championship

Following Portugal’s Group F fixture against France which ended 2-2 and sealed passage into the round of 16 on Wednesday, Cristiano Ronaldo has now broken seven records at the 2020 UEFA European Championship.

Ronaldo’s brace in the draw between Portugal and France ensured that he equalled the all-time record for the most goals scored for an international side, with both Ronaldo and Iran’s Ali Daei on 109 goals each.

Wednesday’s game against France means Ronaldo is now the player with the record for the most goals at Euros and FIFA World Cups combined with 21 goals after moving beyond legendary German striker Miroslav Klose’s tally of 19 strikes across the two competitions.

Ronaldo is currently top of the Euro 2020 scoring chart with five strikes in three games, giving him the record for the most goals scored in European Championship history with 14 goals.

He is also the player with the most victories in the…