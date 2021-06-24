Ronaldo Simply A Born Goal Scorer -Pele

Brazil football legend, Pele has described Portugal forward, Cristiano Ronaldo as born goal scorer after he equalled Iran’s legendary striker, Ali Daei’s record for most international goals in men’s football.

Ronaldo scored a brace in Portugal’s 2-2 against France in Wednesday’s Euro 2020 final group game, to help his team qualify to the round of 16.

The 36-year-old is now the joint highest men’s international scorer with 109 goals and has received a message of congratulations from Daei, whose record he equalled.

The former Real Madrid and Manchester United star now has the chance to break that record in Portugal’s last-16 clash against Belgium on Sunday evening.

Reacting, Pele, in a post via his Instagram account, congratulated Ronaldo and backed the forward to surpass Daei’s record.

Pele said, “Love it! Congratulations on setting another record today. I’m rooting for…