Tokyo 2020 Olympics: Nigeria Seal Women’s 4x400m Relay Qualification

Team Nigeria’s women 4x400m relay team will be among the 16 nations that will file out for the event at the delayed 2020 Olympics after the team scorched to a 3:26.84 African lead Thursday at the Lagos Open Athletics Championship in Lagos.

The team, anchored by Patience Okon-George has now jumped to the front of the queue for the four available slots on offer for the event in Tokyo.

The quartet of World U-18 fastest girl so far this year, Imaobong Nse Uko, NCAA 200m finalist Favour Ofili, Knowledge Omovoh and Okon-George is now ranked 13th in the ranking for the best 16 nations that will be in Tokyo ahead of Belarus (3:28.14), Australia (3:28.64) and Switzerland (3:28.77) who have all provisionally qualified.

The 4x400m team has now become the second Nigerian relay team to qualify after the women’s 4x100m team led by Blessing Okagbare sealed their passage to the games with a 42.97…