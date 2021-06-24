We’ll Do Everything Possible To Make Nigeria Proud

Ikechukwu Ezenwa has said he and his home-based teammates will do everything possible to do Nigeria proud in next month’s friendly against Mexico.

The home-based Eagles will take on Mexico come July 4th in Los Angeles, USA.

The team commenced preparation for the game today (Wednesday) in Abuja.

And Ezenwa, who was among the players who took part in the team’s first training session, told Super Eagles Media:”First of all I’ve to thank God for journey mercy, for bringing everybody from their different clubs down to Abuja for this wonderful preparation.

“We are done with the first training session and it was wonderful, everybody is moving according to the instructions from the coach.

“We are looking forward to the game in Los Angeles and I believe being here, which is a privilege, we just have to give our best to make the country proud.”

Ezenwa spoke about the new players in the team and how they are…