World Athletics Rejects Gusau, Removes His Name From AFN Profile Page   

World Athletics has finally de-recognised Shehu Ibrahim Gusau and SY Pepple as Athletics Federation of Nigeria President and Secretary General (Director General) respectively.

The world governing body for track and field has subsequently removed the names of the duo from the profile page of the AFN on its website.

This is coming barely two weeks after Gusau was locked out of the official email of the federation.

Gusau had accused both World Athletics and Confederation of African Athletics of conniving with the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development to undermine his power as AFN president.

He had in another letter to World Athletics rejected the roadmap agreed to at a…