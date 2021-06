Aribo Gushes Over French Star

Super Eagles midfielder Joe Aribo admits Manchester United French star Paul Pogba is so good he doesn’t mind watching him play all day.

Aribo stated this following Pogba’s impressive performance in France’s 2-2 draw against Portugal, in Wednesday’s final Group F fixture.

Pogba marked his performance with a beautiful assist for Karim Benzema who slotted past Rui Patricio to put France 2-1 ahead.

Cristiano Ronaldo eventually equalised for Portugal from the penalty spot to force a share of the spoils.

And reacting to 2018 World Cup winner’s display, Aribo wrote on Twitter:”Could honestly watch Pogba all day, He’s so good.”

Up next for Pogba and France is a round of 16 encounter with Switzerland.

