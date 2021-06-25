Ballon d’Or 2021: All Eyes On Newcomers

All eyes are on 30-year-old Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante, who is a

hot newcomer contender to win the Ballon d’Or 2021.

A solid performance at Euros 2020 would help secure the gong for Kante, which would mean he had taken nine years after his senior debut to scoop the prize.

New research by OnlineGambling.com investigates how long it has taken past and potential Ballon d’Or winners to win the prize. :

For instance, Ronaldo holds the record for the youngest and speediest winner, taking only 4 years. Lionel Messi who is eyeing up his seventh Ballon d’Or, first won in 2009, 6 years after his debut.

If Kylian Mbappe, another top contender for this years award, wins, he would have taken just 5 years from debut (beating legends Kaka, Messi, Zidane & 14 others.

A first time win for Erling Haaland at 21, means it would have taken 6 years from his debut

The Ballon…