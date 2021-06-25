Chuks Aneke Joins Birmingham City On Two-Year Contract

Sky Bet Championship club Birmingham City have announced the signing of Chuks Aneke on a two-year deal, reports Completesports.com.

Aneke will officially joined the Blues on July 1.

The 27-year-old has been in demand during the close season, with the Club fighting off plenty of competition to secure his signature after he scored 15 league goals last term.



“I am delighted to finally get it over the line”, Aneke told the club website.

“It’s a big Club and a big challenge, I’m definitely looking forward to it.

“It’s a massive Club and it’s in the Championship – that’s where I want to be. I want to test myself in the Championship and my old [Head] Coach is here, so it lined up and I am ready to go.”

He is the third permanent signing of Lee Bowyer’s reign, after Ryan Woods and Jordan Graham joined earlier this week.

