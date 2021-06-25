Euro 2020: Morata Receives Death Threats 

Spanish striker Alvaro Morata and his family have reportedly received death threats after his performances for Spain at the 2020 UEFA European Championship.

Morata has had a difficult start to Euro 2020, with one goal in three appearances.

Despite featuring in Spain’s 5-0 win over Slovakia, he failed to find the back of the net and missed a penalty.

The 28-year-old was also heavily criticised for his performances in Spain’s 0-0 draw with Sweden and their 1-1 stalemate with Poland, despite scoring his side’s only goal in the latter.

He has now revealed that he has received multiple threatening messages towards him and his family over the past two weeks.

“I understand I get criticism for not scoring goals. I’m the first to know and accept it,” Morata told Cadena COPE on Thursday.

“I wish people would put themselves in the position of seeing what it is to receiving threats and insults to your…