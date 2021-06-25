France Suffer Double Injury Blow Ahead Knockout Round Tie vs Switzerland 

France boss Didier Deschamps is facing a crisis in attack after watching two of his wingers Thomas Lamar and Marcus Thurman limp out of training on Thursday ahead of their round of 16 tie against Switzerland.

Lemar and Thuram appeared to be in serious discomfort during a recovery session following Les Bleus’ 2-2 draw with Portugal the previous day.

Atletico Madrid’s Lemar, 25, needed to be helped off the pitch by staff and had his head in his hands as he hobbled away from the action.

Meanwhile, Borussia Monchengladbach’s Thuram, 23, appeared to hold his groin as he sank to the floor during the session.

Both players have the weekend to recover ahead of the Euro 2020 last-16 clash with Switzerland on Monday.

Should they fail to prove their fitness, however, Deschamps will be left light in attack having already lost Ousmane Dembele.

Dembele, 24, suffered a knee injury during France’s 1-1 draw…