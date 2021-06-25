Home Eagles Are Motivated To Shock Mexico In America

Technical Director of Nigeria Football Federation, Austin Eguavoen, is optimistic that the hlme-based Super Eagles have what it takes to impress and earn a shock result in the international friendly match with Mexico in United States of America next month.

Eguavoen who is standing in as coach of the Super Eagles B team, told the media in a chat at their Abuja camp that the players regard their invitation as enough motivation to do well against the Mexican A national team

“There are huge potentials in the Nigeria domestic league players and I believe playing Mexico in USA is a big chance to showcase their talents to the world. After just three training sessions with these players, I am convinced that they can shock Mexico,” Eguavoen enthused.

“”From what I have seen so far in training and comments from the boys, I can assure you that these players are not going on site-seeing in America but to prove their mettle and enhance their chances of breaking into the main Super…