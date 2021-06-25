Home Eagles Off To Los Angeles Next Week Wednesday For Mexico Friendly

The Home-based Super Eagles will travel to Los Angeles, United States of America on Wednesday, June 30 for the international friendly against the El Tri of Mexico, Completesports.com reports.

The encounter will take place at the Los Angeles Coliseum on July 3.

The home Eagles started preparation for the game this week in Abuja.

Technical director of the Nigeria Football Federation and ex-international Austine Eguaveon will lead the team against the North Americans.

The Mexicans are already in Los Angeles for the highly anticipated encounter.

Gerardo Martino’s side arrived the City on Friday morning.

Nigeria have met the North Americans just five times with three draws and two defeats.

Nigeria lost to Mexico on penalties after a 1-1 draw in the 1995 King Fahd Cup (later rebranded as the FIFA Confederations Cup).

Since 2007, both countries have faced each other three times in a friendly which ended in a…