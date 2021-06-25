Iwuala, Noble, Two Others Storm Home Eagles’ Camp; Anaemena, Nwaeze Dropped

Enyimba trio, Anayo Iwuala, John Noble and Dayo Ojo have arrived camp ahead of Nigeria’s international friendly against Mexico, reports Completesports.com.

Also, Abia Warriors defender Kunle Adeleke has also linked up with his teammates in camp.

The quartet arrived the team’s Serob Legacy Hotel camp on Friday morning.

The four players were involved in a Nigeria Professional Football League encounter between Abia Warriors and Enyimba at the Okigwe Township Stadium on Thursday morning.

Enyimba won the rescheduled fixture 1-0 courtesy of Victor Mbaoma’s 12th minute strike.

Iwuala and Noble were involved from the start for Enyimba, while Ojo, who recently returned from injury was named among the substitutees.

Centre-back Adeleke featured from the start for Abia Warriors.

Meanwhile, two players; Ifeanyi Anaemena and Christopher Nwaeze have been dropped from the team.

The Home Eagles will take on the El Tri of…