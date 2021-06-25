Manchester City Join Umar Sadiq Chase

Manchester City have reportedly joined five other European clubs in showing an interest in UD Almeira striker Umar Sadiq, and have already outlined their plan should they secure the player.

The 24 year-old centre-forward has been impressing in the second division of Spanish football since his arrival last year, and his form in front of goal has already caught the attention of clubs at a higher level of European football.

One of those clubs is reportedly Manchester City, who are known to be in the market for a new striker following the departure of Sergio Aguero to FC Barcelona earlier this year.



Read Also: OFFICIAL: Emmanuel Dennis Agrees Personal Terms With Watford

However, their plans according to the latest report do not align themselves with bringing in Umar Sadiq to replace the legendary Argentine immediately.

According to the information in Spanish newspaper AS, Manchester City have ‘set their sights’ on UD Almería’s Umar Sadiq, with his currently employers demanding a…