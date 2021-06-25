Mexico Arrive Los Angeles For Super Eagles Friendly

The El Tri of Mexico arrived Los Angeles on Thursday morning ahead of next month’s international friendly against the Super Eagles of Nigeria, reports Completesports.com.

The two countries will clash at the Los Angeles Coliseum, United States of America on July 3.

Gerardo Martino’s side are using the game as part of their preparations for the CONCACF Gold Cup slated for USA next month.



Nigeria will parade local based players in the game due to the unavailability of the foreign-based professionals.

Nigeria have met the North Americans just five times with three draws and two defeats.

Nigeria lost to Mexico on penalties after a 1-1 draw in the 1995 King Fahd Cup (later rebranded as the FIFA Confederations Cup).

Since 2007, both countries have faced each other three times in a friendly which ended in a draw.

By Adeboye Amosu

