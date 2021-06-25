NFF, Friends Deserted Me During My FIFA Ban -Siasia Narrates Ordeal

Former Super Eagles coach, Samson Siasia has accused the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and some of his friends who abandoned him during his trying times with the FIFA ban.

Siasia, who recently heaved a sigh of relief after the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) reduced his ban to five years, with a fine of CHF 50,000 (£39,000/$54,000/€45,000) also set aside.

Recall that the former Under-23 coach was sanctioned by world football’s governing body as part of a long-term investigation into match-fixer Wilson Raj Perumal.

Reacting to the latest development, Siaone as he’s fondly called while briefing newsmen in Abuja stated that he was abandoned by those he considered his friends and the NFF.

“Even my close friends abandoned me. Even, for the Legends Game organised by FIFA, I have not been invited again.

“I don’t know what I did to them even when I wasn’t guilty of what I was accused of,” he said.

